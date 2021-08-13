SAPM asks CM Sindh to take steps to address irrigation water issue

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, has asked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take measures to address the issue of shortage of irrigation water in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, has asked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take measures to address the issue of shortage of irrigation water in Sindh.

In a letter addressed to the CM Sindh, Rahim pointed out that he had personally witnessed the shortfall as well as the protests of the farmers, said a press statement issued here on Friday.

"Through the media and the people of Sindh I have come to know that the irrigation system in Sindh is dealing with water shortage owing to which the crop cultivation is being severely affected," he observed.

"I also watched a video clip in which the farmers were protesting before the former Sindh Irrigation Minister Suhail Anway Siyal who was at a loss to give a proper answer to their concerns," he said.

He added that he also watched the protest of Badin district's farmers who marched to Hyderabad but even their tiring demonstration did not budge the provincial government to redress their grievances.

He added that it was also known that Ali Hassan Zardari was the defaced to head of all irrigation affairs in the province.

"One of reasons for shortage of wheat was that the Sindh government didn't properly procure the crop," he alleged.

The SAPM warned that the food crisis could trigger a law and order situation with the people taking to the streets.

Rahim complained that the court had already declared the direct outlets from the irrigation canals illegal because they contributed to the water theft but the Sindh government was not implementing that order.

"Although the Sindh government had been blaming the center for the water shortage, the fact is that a low flood situation existed in the river in Sindh but the canals are still not being provided adequate quantity of water to end the shortage," he noted.