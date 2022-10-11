Prime Minister's Special Assistant Malik Ahmad Khan on Tuesday while rebutting senior lawyer Aitzaz Ehsan's statement about acquittal of Maryam Nawaz, has appealed Islamabad High Court to take cognizance of irresponsible statement and seek evidence from the accuser

Addressing a press conference here, he said the statement was biased and amounted to defame the judiciary and make justice system a laughing stock.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had faced brutal political victimization in the hands of Imran Khan's government and despite all efforts, prosecution was failed to prove their baseless case.

He said if the accuser had some evidence, he must present before a court of law with an application. But he claimed that the accuser had a malafide due to personal reasons which he had admitted during a tv program that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) had not fulfilled commitments made with him during lawyer's movement.

The SAPM said Maryam Nawaz appeared before the court during 96 hearings and the court acquitted her after finding no evidence against her in the case. "If Aitzaz knows any General who asked for her acquittal, he must name him," he added saying some sanity must prevail.

He said that all political parties and well-known personalities must respect the institutions of the country and shouldn't defame them due to personal and malafide reasons and questioned whether Aitzaz had been winning the cases since 1970s in judiciary with the help of some General? He asked had Aitzaz questioned the fake cases against Rana Sanaullah, Ehsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique and other leaders of his party and rigorous proceedings against them? Then why he (Aitzaz) was questioning their acquittal in fake cases.

