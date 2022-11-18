UrduPoint.com

SAPM Asks PTI Chief To Tell Nation About Toshakhana Gifts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 01:40 AM

SAPM asks PTI chief to tell nation about Toshakhana gifts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should tell the nation about Toshakhana gifts sold in the market to gain personal benefits.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan was telling lies regarding the selling of Toshakhana gifts provided by heads of foreign States during their visit to Pakistan.

He asked the PTI chief to provide receipts of the sold gifts to the department concerned.

