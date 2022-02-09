SAPM assures all-out support to boost tourism in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Tourism Coordination, Azam Jamil on Wednesday said that Federal government would provide all possible support to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for promotion of tourism and cultural activities in the province.

During his visit to the provincial metropolis, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the preferred destination for domestic and international tourists because of its natural beauty and rich diverse cultural heritage.

Secretary sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Amir Sultan Tarin and the SAPM later visited the Peshawar Museum, Gor Khatri, Sethi House and Heritage Trail.

Director Archaeology Dr Abdul Samad briefed the special assistant about the history and heritage of the City and the artefacts in the Peshawar Museum.

"Peshawar City has a history and remained the centre of various religions in the past," Azam Jamil said, adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's robust steps were praiseworthy for boosting tourism and cultural activities across the province.

He said Peshawar was famous for traditional delicious foods and an important and unique city in the context of history, archaeological sites and tourism in the region.

Azam Jamil said that scores of people come from abroad and across the country to visit these scenic places to experience the beauty in KP.

He called upon the domestic and foreign tourists to visit the scenic sites in merged districts, Hazara and Malakand divisions, including Naran, Kaghan and Chitral to enjoy the natural beauty and diverse cultural heritage in these places.

The SAPM said that the situation had improved and the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was now on the right track to development and prosperity.