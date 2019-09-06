UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAPM Assures Italian Companies 'complete Facilitation' In Energy Sector

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 05:40 PM

SAPM assures Italian companies 'complete facilitation' in energy sector

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Friday gave assurance of complete cooperation and facilitation to Italian companies operating in energy sector of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Friday gave assurance of complete cooperation and facilitation to Italian companies operating in energy sector of Pakistan.

"The government has an open door policy for investment," he said while talking to Italian ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo who called on him here.

Nadeem Babar also apprised the envoy about investment opportunities in oil and gas exploration & production sector of the country, adding the government had planned to hold open bidding for award of new oil and gas exploration blocks by end of this year.

He said Pakistan expected that Italian companies would actively participate in the bidding process for new blocks.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways and means of joint ventures in the energy sector.

The envoy said both the countries had potential to increase collaboration in diverse fields including trade, manufacturing, assembling and industries.

Stefano also apprised the SAPM about problems being faced by Italian companies operating in energy sector of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Oil Gas Government

Recent Stories

CTP issues traffic plan for 7th Muharram processio ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile over Najran ..

9 minutes ago

Eight People Killed in Taliban Attack in Northern ..

5 minutes ago

Putin Briefed on Attack on House of Russia's CEC C ..

9 minutes ago

Ankara Summons Lebanese Ambassador Over Provocatio ..

9 minutes ago

CPEC manifestation of Pak-China economic relations ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.