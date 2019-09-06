SAPM assures Italian companies 'complete facilitation' in energy sector

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Friday gave assurance of complete cooperation and facilitation to Italian companies operating in energy sector of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Friday gave assurance of complete cooperation and facilitation to Italian companies operating in energy sector of Pakistan.

"The government has an open door policy for investment," he said while talking to Italian ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo who called on him here.

Nadeem Babar also apprised the envoy about investment opportunities in oil and gas exploration & production sector of the country, adding the government had planned to hold open bidding for award of new oil and gas exploration blocks by end of this year.

He said Pakistan expected that Italian companies would actively participate in the bidding process for new blocks.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways and means of joint ventures in the energy sector.

The envoy said both the countries had potential to increase collaboration in diverse fields including trade, manufacturing, assembling and industries.

Stefano also apprised the SAPM about problems being faced by Italian companies operating in energy sector of Pakistan.