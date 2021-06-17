SAPM blames PML-N for setting culture of abusive language in Parliament

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday blamed the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, for setting culture of abusive language in the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday blamed the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, for setting culture of abusive language in the Parliament.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the PML-N, was the party of a mafia.

He said Nawaz Sharif who had been the leader of PML, was found involved in corruption cases. He said the court had already declared Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, guilty in corruption cases.

Replying to a question about pandemonium in the assembly session, he said it was not the culture of Punjab to use derogatory language at the forum of lower house. He said the members of PML-N had been practicing this culture since long. He, however said that it was responsibility of every parliamentarians to respect the highest forums.