SAPM Calls On Engr Amir Muqam

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sardar Saleem Haider here on Monday called the Adviser to Prime Minister for Political & Public Affairs and National Heritage & Culture Engr. Amir Muqam.

During the meeting, they discussed mutual interest issues, particularly matters related to Overseas Pakistanis.

Amir Muqam expressed best wishes to Sardar Saleem for taking charge as SAPM for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development.

Earlier, eminent scholar and poet of Pashto language Abaseen Yusafzai also called on Adviser to PM Engr. Amir Muqam.

The adviser also met people from various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at his office.

