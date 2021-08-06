UrduPoint.com

SAPM Calls On Governor Imran Ismail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:59 PM

SAPM calls on Governor Imran Ismail

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday.

They discussed issues of mutual interests during the call-on.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the development of the country including Balochistan is government's priority.

He said that the Federal government is also taking historic steps for the development of Sindh including Karachi.

SAPM Shahzain Bugti on the occasion said that PM's vision for social and economic development of the people of Balochistan was commendable.

He said that Balochistan has never witnessed development being carried out in the tenure of present government in collaboration with the Balochistan government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Prime Minister Governor Government

Recent Stories

Beach Teqball Championship to be held in October

Beach Teqball Championship to be held in October

1 minute ago
 'Might have been some F-bombs!' Ko berates herself ..

'Might have been some F-bombs!' Ko berates herself into Olympic medal hunt

1 minute ago
 Greece, Turkey battle fierce fires as heatwave con ..

Greece, Turkey battle fierce fires as heatwave continues

1 minute ago
 China stresses stabilizing supply, prices of stapl ..

China stresses stabilizing supply, prices of staple goods in response to floods

6 minutes ago
 Top diplomats of S.Korea, U.S. hold phone talks ov ..

Top diplomats of S.Korea, U.S. hold phone talks over Korean Peninsula issue

6 minutes ago
 Protesting Kashmiri-Americans ask India to reverse ..

Protesting Kashmiri-Americans ask India to reverse its move to strip occupied J- ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.