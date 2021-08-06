SAPM calls on Governor Imran Ismail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday.

They discussed issues of mutual interests during the call-on.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the development of the country including Balochistan is government's priority.

He said that the Federal government is also taking historic steps for the development of Sindh including Karachi.

SAPM Shahzain Bugti on the occasion said that PM's vision for social and economic development of the people of Balochistan was commendable.

He said that Balochistan has never witnessed development being carried out in the tenure of present government in collaboration with the Balochistan government.