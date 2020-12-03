SAPM, Chief Minister discuss matters of mutual interest

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Nadeem Afzal Chan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday discussed matters of mutual interest during a meeting here.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said that the PDM should avoid holding meetings in the larger national interest as putting lives in danger was not a wise decision.

The Chief Minister said the elements trying to spread chaos and confusion were following the enemy's agenda. The frustrated opposition cannot deceive the people and the role of the PDM was against national interest, he said.

Pakistan needed unity instead of chaos at this time, he said adding the opposition should mend its way and shun its anti-development politics. He said the development work done in Punjab, during the last two years, had no resembles in the past.

I am personally monitoring development projects in the backward areas and no one would be allowed to interrupt the journey of the public service, the CM added.