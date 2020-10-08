UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAPM Criticizes Last Regimes For Poor Planning In Handling Wheat, Sugar Commodities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:06 PM

SAPM criticizes last regimes for poor planning in handling wheat, sugar commodities

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday criticized the last regimes of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party for inadequate planning in handling wheat and sugar commodities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday criticized the last regimes of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party for inadequate planning in handling wheat and sugar commodities.

The people were facing price hike issues due to mismanagement of previous governments, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was committed to resolve inflation issues besides controlling prices of essential items, he stated.

Commenting on Opposition's negative agenda against the national institutions, he said the PML-N leaders had been involved in maligning the state institutions.

The government was fighting against the mafia to streamline the system, he added.

In reply to a question, the SAPM said that leaders of PML-N and Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan for facing court cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Price Pakistan Peoples Party Capital Development Authority Muslim TV Government Wheat Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Chehlum procession culminates amid tight security

4 minutes ago

NEPRA notifies 83 paisas per unit increase in powe ..

4 minutes ago

Biden to Talk US Voters on October 15 as Trump Rej ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Agrees to Debate Biden on October 2 ..

6 minutes ago

US Capital Area Health Officials Urge White House ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Views Statements of Paris, Berlin on Dmitri ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.