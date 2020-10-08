SAPM criticizes last regimes for poor planning in handling wheat, sugar commodities

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday criticized the last regimes of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party for inadequate planning in handling wheat and sugar commodities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday criticized the last regimes of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party for inadequate planning in handling wheat and sugar commodities.

The people were facing price hike issues due to mismanagement of previous governments, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was committed to resolve inflation issues besides controlling prices of essential items, he stated.

Commenting on Opposition's negative agenda against the national institutions, he said the PML-N leaders had been involved in maligning the state institutions.

The government was fighting against the mafia to streamline the system, he added.

In reply to a question, the SAPM said that leaders of PML-N and Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan for facing court cases.