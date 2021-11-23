SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday criticized Maryam Nawaz for using unfair means to get delay in her cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday criticized Maryam Nawaz for using unfair means to get delay in her cases.

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been playing different tactics like Qatari letter, Calibri font and now fake audio clip, which is a flop show, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N leaders have been exposed before the public due to gimmicks played by them for getting relief from the corruption cases, he added.

He said the PML-N had been involved in malpractices to gain personal interests, adding Sharif family had a history to attack on national institutions as a pressure tactics.

Replying to a question about maligning media persons, he said a media channel has revealed the story of a fake audio clip being attached with a former Chief Justice of Pakistan.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the government had to accept the demand of ex Prime Minister for going abroad on medical ground.