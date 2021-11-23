SAPM Criticizes Maryam For Using Unfair Means To Get Delay In Cases
Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:33 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday criticized Maryam Nawaz for using unfair means to get delay in her cases.
The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been playing different tactics like Qatari letter, Calibri font and now fake audio clip, which is a flop show, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The PML-N leaders have been exposed before the public due to gimmicks played by them for getting relief from the corruption cases, he added.
He said the PML-N had been involved in malpractices to gain personal interests, adding Sharif family had a history to attack on national institutions as a pressure tactics.
Replying to a question about maligning media persons, he said a media channel has revealed the story of a fake audio clip being attached with a former Chief Justice of Pakistan.
To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the government had to accept the demand of ex Prime Minister for going abroad on medical ground.