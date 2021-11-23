UrduPoint.com

SAPM Criticizes Maryam For Using Unfair Means To Get Delay In Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:00 AM

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday criticized Maryam Nawaz for using unfair means to get delay in her cases.

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been playing different tactics like Qatari letter, Calibri font and now fake audio clip, which is a flop show, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N leaders have been exposed before the public due to gimmicks played by them for getting relief from the corruption cases, he added.

He said the PML-N had been involved in malpractices to gain personal interests, adding Sharif family had a history to attack on national institutions as a pressure tactics.

Replying to a question about maligning media persons, he said a media channel has revealed the story of a fake audio clip being attached with a former Chief Justice of Pakistan.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the government had to accept the demand of ex Prime Minister for going abroad on medical ground.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Family Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

Gazprom says may cut off gas to Moldova in 48 hour ..

Gazprom says may cut off gas to Moldova in 48 hours if debts not paid

18 minutes ago
 Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges o ..

Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges official complaint

18 minutes ago
 6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

18 minutes ago
 Tuchel says Chelsea owner Abramovich 'in love with ..

Tuchel says Chelsea owner Abramovich 'in love with the game'

18 minutes ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Kids Aged 6-11 to Be Stu ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Kids Aged 6-11 to Be Studied Once Adolescents Vaccine ..

26 minutes ago
 EU Plans to Impose New Sanctions on Belarus by End ..

EU Plans to Impose New Sanctions on Belarus by End of November - Estonian Foreig ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.