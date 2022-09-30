SAPM criticizes opponents for filing politically motivated cases against PML-N

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Thursday criticized rival parties for filling politically motivated cases against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

Maryam Safdar acquittal in the Avenfield properties corruption reference proved that fabricated cases had been lodged against the PML-N leaders, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Appreciating the court's decision, he said the prosecutor could not satisfy the judges on Avenfield case.

He said the court exonerated Maryam on charges framed against her in Avenfield case.

Commenting on regime change in Punjab, he said, "we have the required number in the Punjab Assembly while Chief Minister Pervaiz Ellahi didn't have the full members to sustain in power." He said the credit went to PML-N for organizing by elections in Punjab in a transparent manner.