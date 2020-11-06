SAPM Dar discusses Kamyab Jawan, Tiger Force initiatives with CM Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters relating to 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' and Tiger Force.

The chief minister said that youth had been empowered by the PTI government to brighten the future of the country. The past rulers ignored the youth and no large investment was made for their empowerment as being done by the incumbent government, he added.

He said Kamyab Jawan Programme would alleviate poverty and more job opportunities would be created as well. Similarly, it was sanguine that the Tiger Force was earnestly engaged in public service.

He declared that the opposition's treacherous narrative had been badly failed. The opposition's alliance was withering away due to its unbecoming approach of reviling the national integrity.

Usman Buzdar made it clear that those speaking against the institutions have faced defeat in the past and would meet the same fate in future.

The opposition was engaged in a preposterous agenda of weakening the country as it had no other program for the masses, he slammed.

He insisted that nobody can look at Pakistan with a malicious eye. Prime Minister Imran Khan was the strong voice of 220 million people of Pakistan and the opposition would have to be answerable for every loot and plunder. The accountability of the thieves and looters was imperative for developing the country, the CM asserted.

Usman Dar said the Kamyab Jawan Program was going on well while the Tigers Force was leading the mission of public service. The unnatural collusion of opposition parties would soon meet its logical end, he maintained.

A prescient leader like Imran Khan was imperative for the survival of the country. On the other side, the opposition leaders had a corrupt past, he added.