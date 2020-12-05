UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAPM Dar Meets Chief Minister Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:31 PM

SAPM Dar meets Chief Minister Buzdar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called Punjab on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called Punjab on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's Office.

Matters regarding mutual interest including political situation, affairs of the Tiger Force and the arrangements for Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Sialkot came under discussion during the meeting.

SAPM Usman Dar briefed the Chief Minister on Kamyaab Nojawan Programme and the performance of Tiger Force.

He also apprised him about the preparations made for Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Sialkot.

Usman Dar said that Kamyaab Nojawan Programme was a flagship project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as the youth were being empowered through it.

The youth of the Tigers Force was our strength and it had set a new example by serving the people, he added Usman Dar said the PDM was engaged in a preposterous agenda of enemies of weakening the country. He said that opposition was hatching conspiracies to disable the national progress and prosperity.

He said the fake and impractical leaders of opposition were not aware about the situation.

The Chief Minister said that politics was not about spreading chaos and unrest but to serve the people selflessly. He slammed the opposition and said that the rejected elements wanted to create hurdle in the national development.

This gang of cabal had gathered only to save its corruption as they had nothing to do with the problems of a common man, Usman Buzdar maintained.

He said that the government was taking practical steps to protect the people from coronavirus but unfortunately, PDM was trying to foil government initiatives by holding public gatherings.

The destiny of these elements was nothing else but creating hue and cry and they would continue to do so.

He said that the government was not going anywhere and it will complete its tenure.

The youth of Tiger Force was actively participating in the welfare of the people and they have given their best in serving suffering humanity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will never give NRO to those who looted Pakistan mercilessly, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Visit Man Progress Hue Sialkot From Government Best Opposition Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hyderabad records seven coronavirus deaths in a si ..

3 seconds ago

Administration seals 39 shops, imposes fines on th ..

4 seconds ago

Strict measures cannot be avoided in case of raise ..

9 seconds ago

PPP Chairman extends heartiest congratulations to ..

4 minutes ago

National Voters Day to be observed on Dec 7

5 minutes ago

French Police Fire Tear Gas as Situation at Anti-S ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.