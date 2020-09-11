UrduPoint.com
SAPM Demands Legislation To Hang Rapists Of Karachi, Lahore Incidents Publicly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:06 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Friday stressed the need to make legislation to hang the perpetrators of rape incidents occurred in Karachi and Lahore publicly to set an example

Talking to a private news channel, he asked the parliamentarians to set aside their political differences to make legislation to impose strict penalties for rape convicts in order to ensure protection of women in the country.

Strongly condemning the tragic incident of the rape of a women while traveling to Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, he said the investigation teams had been constituted to arrest involved in the gang rape to refrain such incidents in the future.

Ali Nawaz Awan said the reforms should be introduced in the police department to revamp the institution for provision of speedy justice to the common man.

Replying to a question, he lauded the lawmakers for taking unified decisions and evolved consensus for legislation after the brutal incidents of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar and Zainab rape case, adding he underlined the need to make such legislation as soon as possible to avert untoward incidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

