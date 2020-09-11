SAPM directs to ban heavy traffic passing through Shamsabad village to avoid loss of precious lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has issued directions to the concerned authorities to immediately ban heavy traffic specially dumpers passing through Shamsabad village to avoid loss of precious human lives

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has issued directions to the concerned authorities to immediately ban heavy traffic specially dumpers passing through Shamsabad village to avoid loss of precious human lives .

He said this during his visit to the legal heirs of a boy who was crushes to death by a dumper in the aforesaid village. He was accompnied by DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, AC Hazro Maleeha Aeesar , TMO Hazro Sardar Aftab Khan and Malik Muhammad Shamshir Khan. SAPM Malik Amin Aslam said that plying heavy traffic specially dumpers through this village was a potential threat to the precious lives of the residents and said that this must immediately be banned and alternate route be provided for heavy traffic and barriers be installed at the entrance of village Shamsabad so that heavy traffic could be stopped from entering village .

He expressed his grief over the death of a boy who died when hit by a dumper passing through the village. He said that FIR must be lodged against those responsible for death of the boy.