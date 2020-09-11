UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAPM Directs To Ban Heavy Traffic Passing Through Shamsabad Village To Avoid Loss Of Precious Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:56 PM

SAPM directs to ban heavy traffic passing through Shamsabad village to avoid loss of precious lives

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has issued directions to the concerned authorities to immediately ban heavy traffic specially dumpers passing through Shamsabad village to avoid loss of precious human lives

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has issued directions to the concerned authorities to immediately ban heavy traffic specially dumpers passing through Shamsabad village to avoid loss of precious human lives .

He said this during his visit to the legal heirs of a boy who was crushes to death by a dumper in the aforesaid village. He was accompnied by DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, AC Hazro Maleeha Aeesar , TMO Hazro Sardar Aftab Khan and Malik Muhammad Shamshir Khan. SAPM Malik Amin Aslam said that plying heavy traffic specially dumpers through this village was a potential threat to the precious lives of the residents and said that this must immediately be banned and alternate route be provided for heavy traffic and barriers be installed at the entrance of village Shamsabad so that heavy traffic could be stopped from entering village .

He expressed his grief over the death of a boy who died when hit by a dumper passing through the village. He said that FIR must be lodged against those responsible for death of the boy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Died Traffic Attock Hazro FIR From

Recent Stories

Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot resumes flig ..

42 minutes ago

India reports record daily jump of 96,551 coronavi ..

42 minutes ago

DEWA raises awareness among students on conservati ..

42 minutes ago

Emirates adds Casablanca to its route network

42 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat emphasizes on change of mindsets to ..

54 minutes ago

FM Qureshi departs from Moscow after completing tw ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.