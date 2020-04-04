SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan visits Jinnah hospital quarantine centre

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday visited the quarantine centre here at Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday visited the quarantine centre here at Jinnah Hospital.

Dr. Firdous also visited PCR (bio-safety) laboratory at the hospital.

She inquired after the health of corona virus patients admitted at the hospital. Currently 13 confirmed COVID-19 patients, besides five suspects are admitted in Jinnah Hospital quarantine centre.

Advisor/spokesperson to Chief Minsiter Punjab Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema was also present on the occasion.