SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Visits Jinnah Hospital Quarantine Centre

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:48 PM

SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan visits Jinnah hospital quarantine centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday visited the quarantine centre here at Jinnah Hospital.

Dr. Firdous also visited PCR (bio-safety) laboratory at the hospital.

She inquired after the health of corona virus patients admitted at the hospital. Currently 13 confirmed COVID-19 patients, besides five suspects are admitted in Jinnah Hospital quarantine centre.

Advisor/spokesperson to Chief Minsiter Punjab Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema was also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

