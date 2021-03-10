UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar Convenes Meeting On Prospective Commercialization Of SNF Under Ehsaas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:14 PM

SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar convenes meeting on prospective commercialization of SNF under Ehsaas

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection (SAPM) Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday convened a consultative meeting on, 'Prospective Commercialization of the Specialized Nutritious Foods (SNFs) Policy' with Ehsaas Nashonuma stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection (SAPM) Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday convened a consultative meeting on, 'Prospective Commercialization of the Specialized Nutritious Foods (SNFs) Policy' with Ehsaas Nashonuma stakeholders.

The meeting aimed to discuss the viability of commercialization of SNF, said a news release.

In the meeting, regulatory and fiscal hurdles were outlined and recommendations to manufacture and bring specialized nutrition food to the shelves of retail stores and pharmacies at affordable prices were discussed.

Nutrition is multisectoral element of Ehsaas and commercialization of SNF is included in the Ehsaas strategy as Policy #65 'Specialized nutrition food made available for stunted and wasted children in a cost- effective manner'.

The cost of the diet study conducted in Pakistan indicates that a large portion (66%) of the population is not able to afford the cheapest possible nutritious diet.

Ehsaas therefore, recognized the need for formulating a national commercialization policy to ensure easy and affordable access to affordable SNF", said Dr.

Nishtar while addressing the meeting.

"The SNF commercialization will utilize the 1,000 days window of opportunity and is clearly a major area for expansion to sustainably tackle the economic and social impact of malnutrition being faced by Pakistan", she added.

It was agreed that in next meeting, the stakeholders will come up with a consolidated proposal featuring comprehensive frame of reference, business plan for commercialization of SNF, fiscal and regulatory recommendations, details of industry players in the market and their apex association along with risks and benefits.

The meeting brought together stakeholders in Pakistan from Federal and provincial governments, the World Food Programme and other international development partners, and private sector to provide technical inputs for SNF commercialization policy framework for Pakistan, including specific practical steps to bring SNF to all sectors of the market.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Business Market All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 minute ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

12 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

31 minutes ago

Universities asked to utilize public funds stringe ..

18 seconds ago

Rapid development in agriculture field possible th ..

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.