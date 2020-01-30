SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar seeks inclusiveness of women in workforce

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday highlighting the evolution of women empowerment in the country reiterated importance of promoting inclusiveness of women in the workforce.

Addressing the 10th "International Women Leaders Summit" held here Dr. Nishtar, as the keynote speaker of the program particularly referred to the Ehsaas Program being launched by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Mentioning that the PM Imran Khan has a clear vision with regard to development of human resource in the country, she said the government has adopted a pragmatic approach in this regard.

Particular focus was cited to be on the empowerment of women and youth of the country and interventions introduced were said to range from Ehsas to Kamyab Jawan and series of similar programs aimed at economic uplift of the people in general.

The event that brought together women leaders from across the globe, to reflect on their stories of success, and inspire others to take the lead was also addressed by Taenia Aidrus, Head of Digital Pakistan.

Urging the women to realize that ownership of their time should be really their the competent professional asked women in general to also take ownership of their decisions.

Chief guest of the summit, Shaikha Hind bint Salman AlKhalifa, President, Bahrain International Federation of Business of Bahrain spoke about the role of women leaders in the Muslim world and the success of women in boardrooms in shaping organizational strategy and growth.

World Bank Group Country Director Pakistan Illango Patchamuthu spoke about the new initiative of Girls Learn Women Earn-100 days of action.

He also underlined World Bank's commitment to create more awareness about the importance of girls education and women's participation in the workforce.

Commodore Gulnaz Ahmad, Brigadier Nadia Hayat and Squadron Leader Ambreen Gul shared their experience of performing their duties in the face of severe challenges.

The conference with theme "Inspiring Global Women Leaders," explored topics related to Creating a Digital Pakistan, Purpose Driven Marketing, Increase in Gender Representation in the Workplace, Women in Health-Care besides several other relevant topics.

Women leaders and their supporters from Pakistan and across the globe also shared success stories of women in general.

Yasmin Hyder, chief organizer of the event in her introductory remarks said the International Women Leaders' Summit has emerged to be a regular feature in Karachi since 2012.

The annual conference series was said to have hosted 160 speakers from 40 countries and over 2300 delegates in the previous nine conferences.