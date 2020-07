SAPM Dr Zafar submits resignation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday submitted his resignation.

In a tweet Mirza said, "I have resigned as SAPM. I came to Pakistan on a personal invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan leaving WHO.

"He added, "I worked hard and honestly. It was a privilege to serve Pakistan. I am satisfied that I leave at a time when COVID-19 has declined in Pakistan as a result of a grand national effort."