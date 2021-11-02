SAPM expresses concerns over delay in start of cane crushing season in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim has expressed his concerns over delay in start of cane crushing season in Sindh and demanded the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to save the sugarcane growers from huge financial losses by starting the crushing season with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to Sindh Chief Minister, Dr.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim said the crushing season was supposed to start from October 1, 2021 but due to delaying tactics from the provincial government, the season has still not started despite passage of one month resulting in financial losses to cane growers.

The delay in the start of cane crushing is not only causing financial losses to growers, but it would also increase prices of sugar, he said and demanded the start of crushing season in Sindh with immediate effect.