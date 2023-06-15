UrduPoint.com

SAPM Fahd Haroon Condemns May 9 Attack On Jinnah House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 09:32 PM

SAPM Fahd Haroon condemns May 9 attack on Jinnah House

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon on Thursday strongly condemned May 9 attack on the Jinnah House and said that only anti-state elements could do this

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon on Thursday strongly condemned May 9 attack on the Jinnah House and said that only anti-state elements could do this.

Talking to media after visiting the Jinnah House here, he said that everything was burnt in the Jinnah House and even the Mosque was not spared. He said that the attack was preplanned, and he termed May 9 as black day.

Fahd Haroon said, "Those who have done this deserve severe punishment."The SAPM said that trials in this regard were underway, and said that God forbid such incident would not happen again.

He visited different burned parts of the Jinnah House.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister May God Mosque Media

Recent Stories

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal E ..

Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project

14 minutes ago
 Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

14 minutes ago
 Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to d ..

Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to death

14 minutes ago
 Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

14 minutes ago
 Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Unti ..

Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Until December 31 - Minister of Ag ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.