SAPM Fahd Haroon condemns May 9 attack on Jinnah House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon on Thursday strongly condemned May 9 attack on the Jinnah House and said that only anti-state elements could do this

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon on Thursday strongly condemned May 9 attack on the Jinnah House and said that only anti-state elements could do this.

Talking to media after visiting the Jinnah House here, he said that everything was burnt in the Jinnah House and even the Mosque was not spared. He said that the attack was preplanned, and he termed May 9 as black day.

Fahd Haroon said, "Those who have done this deserve severe punishment."The SAPM said that trials in this regard were underway, and said that God forbid such incident would not happen again.

He visited different burned parts of the Jinnah House.