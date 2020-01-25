UrduPoint.com
SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan Felicitates Chinese People On New Year

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday felicitated the people of China on the occasion of Chinese New Year

In a tweet, she said that the friendship with China is our great asset. The bilateral relations between both countries are gaining strength with each passing year.

Firdous Ashiq pointed out that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is another bright manifestation of everlasting friendship between the two countries.

She said the CPEC has entered into the second phase under which special economic zones will be set up. She said these zones will give impetus to exports, promote local industries and help achieve sustainable economic growth.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said China has always stood by Pakistan in the hour of trial. On Kashmir dispute, she said China emphatically supported Pakistan's principled position.

She said that the friendship of China and Pakistan is a great example of love and brotherhood among the people of both countries.

