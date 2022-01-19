SAPM for achieving E-commerce trade target of $ 5b by Dec 2022

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on E-Commerce Aon Abbas Buppi on Wednesday said that the Federal government was determined to achieve the E-commerce trade target of $ 5 billion by December 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on E-Commerce Aon Abbas Buppi on Wednesday said that the Federal government was determined to achieve the E-commerce trade target of $ 5 billion by December 2022.

During a session with startups at the NIC at NED University here, Aon Abbas Buppi said the E-commerce could help the whole nation to grow further and the government will extend every possible support in this regard.

The SAPM highly appreciated the contribution of the National Incubation Center (NIC) for helping youth to learn E-commerce and said the NIC has made a positive impact through guiding Startups to connect with the E-commerce.

Aon Abbas Buppi said that more NICs should be established and appropriate steps will be taken for the purpose.

He also lauded the mentors of the Startups for their support.

He said that inflation is a challenge at the moment but the situation will improve soon.

Earlier, start-ups shared their success stories which were encouraging for the audience and were also applauded by SAPM Aon Abbas Buppi.