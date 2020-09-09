SAPM for establishing overseas Pakistanis commissions in Balochistan, KP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday underlined the need for setting up dedicated commissions in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the pattern of Punjab to ensure swift redressal of the expatriates' complaints.

He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level meeting of the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) for the provinces of Balochistan, KP and Sindh, said a news release.

Appreciating the performance of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Zulfikar Bukhari said it was a successful model which should be replicated in other provinces as well.

The meeting was attended by officials of PMDU, provincial secretaries of the labour ministries and Inspectors General (IGs) of Police of various provinces.

They briefed the SAPM about status of the overseas Pakistanis' complaints on the PMDU commonly known as the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The IGs of KP and Balochistan informed the meeting that most of the expats' complaints, lodged at the PMDU, were pending in the courts.

Zulfikar Bukhari told the meeting that the process of establishing fast-track court in its final stages as its summary had been sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting. The court would be set up after approval of the summary by the competent authorities, he added.

He called for prompt resolution of the expats complaints and termed them as a precious asset of the country. "They send huge amount of money in shape foreign exchange."