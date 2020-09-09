UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAPM For Establishing Overseas Pakistanis Commissions In Balochistan, KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:29 PM

SAPM for establishing overseas Pakistanis commissions in Balochistan, KP

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday underlined the need for setting up dedicated commissions in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the pattern of Punjab to ensure swift redressal of the expatriates' complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday underlined the need for setting up dedicated commissions in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the pattern of Punjab to ensure swift redressal of the expatriates' complaints.

He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level meeting of the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) for the provinces of Balochistan, KP and Sindh, said a news release.

Appreciating the performance of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Zulfikar Bukhari said it was a successful model which should be replicated in other provinces as well.

The meeting was attended by officials of PMDU, provincial secretaries of the labour ministries and Inspectors General (IGs) of Police of various provinces.

They briefed the SAPM about status of the overseas Pakistanis' complaints on the PMDU commonly known as the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The IGs of KP and Balochistan informed the meeting that most of the expats' complaints, lodged at the PMDU, were pending in the courts.

Zulfikar Bukhari told the meeting that the process of establishing fast-track court in its final stages as its summary had been sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting. The court would be set up after approval of the summary by the competent authorities, he added.

He called for prompt resolution of the expats complaints and termed them as a precious asset of the country. "They send huge amount of money in shape foreign exchange."

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Resolution Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Exchange Punjab Expats Money Court Labour

Recent Stories

MoCCAE, DIAC, DKP establish collaboration on envir ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

59 seconds ago

10 years old boy reunited with family

1 minute ago

VW's former CEO to stand trial over 'dieselgate'

1 minute ago

Eduardo Camavinga, France's youngest international ..

1 minute ago

Fake tea processing unit sealed, four arrested

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.