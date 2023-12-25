SAPM for Human Rights stresses to follow Quaid’s principles

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2023 | 10:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women's Development Mushaal Hussein Mullick in her special message on the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, congratulated the nation and stressed to follow Qaid’s footsteps in every sphere of life.

Congratulating the nation on the occasion of the birthday of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam, Mushaal said that Qaid secured the future of the Muslims of the subcontinent with his tireless work.

She said that the life of the Quaid-e-Azam teaches us unshakable determination and indomitable spirit and this day serves as a reminder of our responsibility in shaping the future of Pakistan.

She further said in her message that by following the guiding principles of the Quaid-e-Azam, the nation can make Pakistan one of the developed countries, a torch-bearer in the world and It is our collective responsibility to keep alive the Quaid's vision for Pakistan.

