SAPM For Integrating 'Call Sarzameen Portal' With PMDU To Resolve Expats' Complaints Swiftly

SAPM for integrating 'Call Sarzameen Portal' with PMDU to resolve expats' complaints swiftly

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari Wednesday underlined the need for integrating 'Call Sarzameen Portal' with Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), to resolve the complaints of expatriates in an efficient manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari Wednesday underlined the need for integrating 'Call Sarzameen Portal' with Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), to resolve the complaints of expatriates in an efficient manner.

"Overseas Pakistanis' complaints lodged with Call Sarzameen Portal, or through any other medium must be interlinked with the PMDU for swift redressal of their grievances," Zulfikar Bukhari proposed while chairing a high-powered committee meeting here.

The officials of PMDU assured the SAPM that a mechanism, in that regard, would be presented in the next meeting, a press release said.

The committee on Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory had been formed to discuss ways and means for effective and efficient resolution of the complaints filed by Overseas Pakistanis through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP).

"The purpose of the committee is to monitor and find better ways for the effective resolution of Overseas Pakistanis Complaints," the special assistant said.

The committee also discussed different ways to effectively resolve the complaints lodged by Overseas Pakistanis. The departments concerned have also been provided with the details of the overseas complaints with the directions to resolves these complaints within three weeks.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Managing Director Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Joint Secretary Ministry of Interior, Inspector General Pakistan (IGP) Gilgit Baltistan, Additional IGP Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Secretary PMDU, Prime Minister Office Islamabad and others.

