SAPM For Simplified Procedure For Pakistanis Seeking Job Opportunities In KSA

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD), Jawad Sohrab Malik has met CEO Takamol, Ahmad Al-Yamani to simplify procedure for Pakistanis seeking job in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

They met at Takamol head office in Riyadh, said a press release, received here on Thursday.

In the meeting, the SAPM stressed the need to establish training centers in Pakistan to align worker skills with the requirements of the Saudi labour market.

In a bid to streamline worker emigration, he proposed the establishment of one-window solutions in Pakistan.

Sohrab Malik also highlighted the importance of expanding Takamol's presence in Pakistan to better facilitate Pakistani migrant workers seeking employment opportunities in KSA.

Later, CEO Takamol briefed SAPM on the various initiatives implemented by the company.

These initiatives included the Skills Verification Program (SVP) and the introduction of digital platforms.

He explained that the SVP was initiated to ensure the quality of skilled workers in Saudi Arabia, enhance their productivity, and improve service quality. Initially launched in Pakistan, the program has now been expanded to other countries, including India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

The SAPM expressed appreciation for the initiatives of Takamol. He pledged complete support and coordination for the implementation of SVP in Pakistan.

The visit of the SAPM signifies a positive step toward further strengthening the ties between the two countries. It is expected to pave the way for new Saudi investment and cooperation opportunities in the realm of human resource training in Pakistan.

This collaboration aims to benefit aspiring migrants from Pakistan by equipping them with the necessary skills and training for employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

