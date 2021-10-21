SAPM Gill dares Asma Shirazi to prove allegations against First Lady

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday dared journalist Asma Shirazi to prove the allegations made by her against First Lady Bushra Bibi in an article published by the BBC Urdu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday dared journalist Asma Shirazi to prove the allegations made by her against First Lady Bushra Bibi in an article published by the BBC urdu.

Addressing a news conference, he alleged that the female journalist targeted the first lady, which is a housewife, to please certain elements.

He also wondered as to how a credible news outlet like the British Broadcasting Corporation had published such an article which was tantamount to tarnish an image of a housewife.

He appealed to journalist community and opposition to refrain from promoting dirty politics in Pakistan as it would not serve anyone.

Questioning credibility of Asma Shirazi, he said it was her who remained allegedly involved in taking favours from the government departments.

He recalled the way the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) withdrawn a notice which was served upon her lately.

The SAPM said he would contact the FBR and seek clarification as to how the notice was withdrawn. The FBR would also be asked to investigate as to how she had made a house in Islamabad's F-8 sector.

The appointment of her brother in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) would also be investigated, he added.

He asked as how a journalist could take a favour from the government departments, adding they had no right to get oblige as it narrated journalistic norms.

The SAPM said writing such an article on a day when the nation was celebrating Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) was a 'shameful act'. With this act, it seemed that there were some elements in the media who did not spare any opportunity to mislead the nation by criticizing every act of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He appealed to abstain from promoting use of abusive language.

About the reaction against the article on social media, he said those who used derogatory language against PM Imran Khan and his family would definitely be taken to the task by the people.

He said the critics have started harping on 'Mantra' of magic when they did not find anything to criticize the prime minister which was ridiculous.

Gill maintained that the prime minister was elected by the people of Pakistan and had not come into power through backdoor as like of his predecessors.

About price hike in petroleum prices, he said the increase in fuel prices in Pakistan were relatively less than of other countries. The oil prices were only surged by 17 per cent in Pakistan as compared to the world where it witness 113 per cent hike.

Likewise, the gas prices were increased by 17 per cent in the country, while globally it was surged by 101 per cent, he added.

The SAPM said the trend was also remained same in case of edible oil as its prices were only increased by 38 per cent as compared to 48 per cent increase in the international market.

He said in a first, the country's exports were all set to touch US$30 billion. The net of both the remittances and exports was expected to be upto US$70 billion.

He said the inflation was a new normal across the globe as all the major countries including China, the United States and the United Kingdom were bearing its brunt.