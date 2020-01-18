Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Munno Bhai dedicated his life to the cause of ailing humanity and his services for the welfare of leukeumia patients were unforgettable.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Munno Bhai dedicated his life to the cause of ailing humanity and his services for the welfare of leukeumia patients were unforgettable.

Speaking during a ceremony in connection with the 2nd death anniversary of Munno Bhai at Sundas Foundation here on Saturday, she said Munno Bhai was a multifaceted personality, adding that he rendered great services for the country as a columnist, poet, writer and humanist.

Hailing Sundas Foundation for providing free treatment to 6000 leukemia patients, she said Munno Bhai and Sundas Foundation were synonymous as he had dedicated the latter part of his life for the welfare of leukemia patients.

"People like Munno Bhai are not born every day who dedicate their life to the service of mankind", she said, adding that Munno Bhai was great social worker who inspired others to come forward and serve the cause of the destitute.

Dr. Firdous said,"Prime Minister Imran Khan, as a social worker, understands the cause of all people at the Sundas Foundation and pays rich tribute to your movement". She shared that she was part of the movement and had joined Sundas Foundation during her student-life.

She said the KP government had introduced legislation on leukemia, adding that it would be adopted by the Federal as well as the Punjab government to control cancer.

She further said the government had introduced 'Ehsaas' program to help the needy, destitute and the ill,and allocated 192 billion rupees for the program.

She also said that she would explore the means through which funds could be provided to Sundas Foundation from Prime Minister's Ehsaas promram.

Earlier, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan visited different wards of Sundas Foundation where she met leukemia patients and distributed fruits and gifts among them.