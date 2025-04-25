Open Menu

SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan Visits Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 12:40 AM

SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and held an engaging session with prominent members of the local business community.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar highlighted the government’s strong commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to addressing critical challenges facing the industrial and production sectors. He shared that various committees have been formed to monitor and resolve key issues such as the revival of sick industrial units, privatization, and export enhancement.

“This is the right and final time to close all loopholes in the system,” Akhtar said, emphasizing that the Prime Minister has increased consultation with stakeholders and is holding regular weekly interactions with representatives from all sectors.

The SAPM stressed the importance of creating a business-friendly environment, noting that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) must act as a facilitator rather than an enforcer. He acknowledged concerns regarding brain drain and underscored the government's support for wealth creation, with a focus on empowering the private sector to lead economic development.

Akhtar also acknowledged RCCI’s key suggestions related to promoting industrialization, reviving the construction and automobile sectors, offering incentives to investors and industrialists, and establishing an expo center to support trade and industry.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat, along with Group Leader Sohail Altaf, warmly welcomed the SAPM and appreciated his proactive approach in engaging with stakeholders. Mr. Shaukat urged the government to promote industrialization and incentivize exports, while addressing the high cost of production, excessive taxation, and soaring energy prices that continue to burden traders and industrialists.

Sohail Altaf noted encouraging signs of economic stability and emphasized the need for policy continuity to build business confidence. He highlighted that revival of the construction sector is critical, as it supports over 40 allied industries.

Former RCCI President Asad Mashadi echoed these sentiments, calling for an end to harassment by tax and regulatory authorities. “Raids on business and industrial premises damage the reputation of those who have worked tirelessly to build their enterprises,” he said.

The event was also attended by RCCI Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former RCCI presidents Jalil Malik and Asad Mashadi, members of the Executive Committee, and a wide range of industrialists and business representatives.

During an interactive session, participants strongly advocated for consistent policy making, enhanced stakeholder consultation, and the establishment of economic zones around the Ring Road to promote the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

