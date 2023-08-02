SAPM holds PTI govt responsible for current crisis

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Wednesday held the PTI chief responsible for the current crisis in the country, saying the PDM-led government has saved the country from economic default and shattered his "dream".

The current government had taken tough decisions to improve the economy, even risking its political capital, he said while talking to a private news channel.

These steps were vital to stabilize the economy and the government was supported in these measures by the PDM coalition partners, he added.

It is the fruit of the IMF bailout package that the donor countries have started sending money to Pakistan and as a result, there has been an improvement in foreign exchange reserves of the country, he said, adding that political stability is vital for economic development and all the stakeholders must chalk out the way to bring the country out of crises.

Replying to a question, he said the present government is trying its best to provide relief to the masses, adding, it is now the responsibility of the coming political government to honor the IMF agreement and continue with the economic policies to bring the country out of this situation.

To another query related to caretaker setup, he replied "Consultations are underway with various coalitionpartners and any decision will come after mutual understanding".