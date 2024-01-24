Open Menu

SAPM Honours Outstanding Achievement Of Basimah Usman

Published January 24, 2024

SAPM honours outstanding achievement of Basimah Usman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), Jawad Sohrab Malik, celebrated remarkable academic accomplishment of Ms Basimah Usman, a student of OPF College here OPF Head office Islamabad.

The event took place in the presence of her family, faculty, and peers at OPF College. Ms Basimah Usman, who secured the highest marks globally in the urdu Cambridge IGCSE, June 2023, and was honored with the prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award, a news release said.

In his capacity as the Chief Guest, Jawad Sohrab Malik conveyed heartfelt congratulations to Ms Basimah for her extraordinary dedication and academic excellence. He emphasized that this achievement not only reflects the high standards of education at OPF College but also showcases the immense potential and talent of Pakistani students on the global stage.

"Ms Basimah Usman's accomplishment is a testament to the quality of education in Pakistan, and her success underscores our commitment to nurturing and recognizing exceptional talent within the country. This event marks a significant milestone not only for Basimah but also for Pakistan, as she has brought international recognition to our nation", stated SAPM, Jawad Sohrab Malik, during the occasion.

The ceremony served as a meaningful platform to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of Miss Basimah Usman, highlighting Pakistan's dedication to fostering academic excellence and empowering its youth. SAPM, Jawad Sohrab Malik commended both OPF and OPF College for their unwavering dedication to providing quality education and producing students who make significant contributions to the global academic landscape.

