UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAPM Inaugurates Super Feeder For Tube Wells At Pona Faqeera

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:56 PM

SAPM inaugurates super feeder for tube wells at Pona Faqeera

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday inaugurated a dedicated super feeder for the tube wells, installed at Pona Faqeera, to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the multiple sectors of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday inaugurated a dedicated super feeder for the tube wells, installed at Pona Faqeera, to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the multiple sectors of Islamabad.

After the inauguration, he told the media that the dedicated feeder was meant to provide constant electricity supply to the tube wells at Pona Faqeera which would eventually ensure round the clock availability of water for the residents of different sectors of Islamabad including G-11, I-9 and I-10.

He said earlier, the people of those sectors were facing severe problem of water shortage due to the load shedding in Pona Faqeera. The water issue used to be worsened in those areas during summer season and the holy month of Ramazan, he added.

The SAPM said the government was striving to resolve water woes of the people of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on permanent basis through inclusive initiatives.

He said two Million Gallons per Day water supply to Islamabad from Rawal Dam had been restored recently, whereas work on bringing 100 MGD water for the Islamabad from Ghazi Brotha Dam was started.

"Water is one of the biggest problems of the Islamabad and we are trying our best to resolve this issue," he maintained.

To a query, the SAPM said initiation of inquiry against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's senior leader Jehangir Khan Tareen was an example for other political parties of the country.

He said no one was above the law in 'Naya Pakistan', adding this was the change; the PTI had strived for almost 24 years.

Ali Awan said some element seemed perturbed by the action against Jehangir Tareen as in Pakistan, there was no culture of punishing their own people for a wrongdoing.

The PTI had had a track record of taking action against its own people, he added while citing Aleem Khan as an example who remained in custody of the National Accountability Bureau in the past.

Taking a jibe over Bilwal Bhutto Zardari for his statement in which he said that the opposition parties' en mass resignations would prove an atom bomb for the PTI government, the SAPM said this was the first atomic bomb which had blasted within the house of Pakistan Democratic Movement.

He said that the economic indicators were on upward trajectory as the government was making all-out efforts to pass on maximum relief to the masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Load Shedding Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Electricity Water Naya Pakistan Dam Jehangir Khan Tareen Rawalpindi Ghazi Capital Development Authority Media From Government Best Million Opposition

Recent Stories

ADNOC Managing Director &amp; Group CEO named as ..

17 minutes ago

ADEDD organises first virtual edition of &#039;The ..

32 minutes ago

Fake currency recovered, one arrested

14 seconds ago

Italy's Eni Refutes Reports of Oil Refinery Coming ..

16 seconds ago

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, gutka, wine recover ..

17 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 8 Apr 2021

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.