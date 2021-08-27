UrduPoint.com

SAPM Inaugurates Tipu Sultan Chowk At Cost Of Rs 70 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change inaugurated Tipu Sultan (Abbottabad) Chowk in Hassanabdal at a cost of Rs. 70 million here.

He was accompanied by Chairman Complaints Cell Akbar Khan Tanoli, Assistant Commissioner Zaneera Jalil and NHA officials.

Malik Amin Aslam said that reconstruction of Tipu Sultan Chowk is being started at a cost of Crore rupees which will be completed in four months and it was a long standing demand of the people.

Today, even the so-called superpowers are forced to look at Pakistan with optimistic eyes.

He said that the corrupt rulers of the past only built palaces and ignored the poor but Imran Khan has laid the foundation of welfare state and the poor are being helped due to Ehsaas program and health card and they are also getting basic facilities.

He asked the people of Pakistan to be courageous and stand by Imran Khan and help us get rid of corrupt politicians.

