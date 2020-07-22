UrduPoint.com
SAPM Invites Opposition To Come Forward For Amending NAB Laws

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

SAPM invites Opposition to come forward for amending NAB laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday invited opposition to come forward for amending national accountability bureau laws.

Expressing these views in a private television channel programs, he said that there was also need to improve prosecution method being carried out in the national accountability bureau.

To a question about performance of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government, Ali Nawaz Awan said the government had introduced better policies, due to which the COVID-19 cases were declining in the country.

He said Pakistan's Stock Exchange and other economic indicators were showing upward trend. All out efforts were being made to streamline the system, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

