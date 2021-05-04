SAPM Jamshed Iqbal Cheema apprised the meeting of the record production of wheat, rice, maize, sugarcane and potato during the last years and the dividends gained by growers in the form of fair returns of their produce due to the present government's farmer-friendly policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) : SAPM Jamshed Iqbal Cheema apprised the meeting of the record production of wheat, rice, maize, sugarcane and potato during the last years and the dividends gained by growers in the form of fair returns of their produce due to the present government's farmer-friendly policies.

The appropriate prices of agriculture produce, he said, had restored the confidence of growers. In fact, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, by providing subsidy to the farmers and fixing better support prices of the agriculture production, had ended the exploitation of growers, he added.

Giving a comparative review of international agriculture model with that of Pakistan, the SAPM presented the country's proposed future agriculture model, which gave special attention to the revival of livestock and the quality production of vegetables and fruits.

The chief secretaries briefed the meeting about progress on the budgetary PC-1 of agriculture development projects relating to Kissan Card, Research, Nursery Development, food Processing and utilization of Information Technology in their respective provinces.

The participants were also briefed about the encouraging production of wheat in the country this year.

