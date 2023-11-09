Open Menu

SAPM Jawad Meets Palestine Envoy, Denounces Israeli Aggression

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik on Thursday called upon Ambassador of the State of Palestine Ahmed Rabi'i to condemn the rising hostilities and aggression, perpetrated by Israeli occupation forces against innocent civilians in Gaza

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik, in the meeting, strongly denounced the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, medical services, educational institutions and refugees camps by the Israeli occupation, according to a press release.

He further stated that given the sheer number of people i.e., around 2.2 million and the indefinite longevity, 75 years, "Gaza is the mother of all concentration camps".

Genocide, ethnic cleansing, crimes against peace and humanitarian laws were being committed by Israel with impunity and no fear of repercussions, he added.

The SAPM emphasized that the international community, especially the Islamic world, must play an active role in ensuring immediate ceasefire and opening of a humanitarian corridor for uninterrupted relief supplies to the besieged innocent civilians of Gaza.

He reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s solidarity at the critical moment of a second Nakba against the Palestinian nation and assured unequivocal support for their right to self-determination.

Ambassador Ahmed Rabi'i extended his gratitude for the unwavering solidarity and support that the Government and the people of Pakistan had consistently shown to the people of Palestine.

