SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik Called On UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 11:05 PM

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik called on UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik on Friday was warmly welcomed by UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi in his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):

Both sides shared sentiments of deep-rooted friendly relations between Pakistan and UAE and asserted the need to be further promoted especially in business and investment avenues.

The matter related to new operations of airlines in Pakistan as well as the facilitation of their smooth operations also came under discussion during the meeting.

Jawad Sohrab Malik acknowledged the UAE government's substantial investments in Pakistan, helping to shape the country's vibrant economy.

He reiterated that among the seven GCC countries, the UAE was the largest investor in Pakistan with several key Emirati companies continuing to invest here.

The UAE envoy appreciated Pakistan's contribution to the evolution of key institutions in the Emirates such as armed forces, police, health and education, and had reciprocated in the same friendly manner to the fullest cooperation in all areas of economic uplift of Pakistan.

