UrduPoint.com

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik Offers Condolences To Turkish Ambassador Over Quake Loss

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 10:03 PM

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Jawad Sohrab Malik on Monday met with Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmat Pacaci, here, and signed the condolence book.

The SAPM expressed solidarity with the brothers and sisters of Trkiye in the wake of widespread damage and loss of lives caused by calamitous earthquakes.

He also reiterated the resolve of PM Shehbaz Sharif for the people of Turkiye that "not to spare any effort to reach to our brothers in their hour of need".

Penning down his remarks in the Condolence Book, the SAPM said: "The catastrophic earthquakes have not only jolted the Southern Turkiye, but the hearts of the 220 million people of Pakistan also and filled them with such a pain that would never go away.

With mourning heart we as a nation pray Allah Almighty for granting eternal peace to the souls of martyrs of these earthquakes, bestow consolation, comfort and strength upon the families forever changed by grief and loss and shower. His countless blessings upon those who have survived and heal their memories of trauma and devastation. May they have the courage to face the long road of rebuilding ahead. Ameen!'"

