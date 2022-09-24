UrduPoint.com

SAPM Lauds PM's Address To UNGA, Raising Issues Of Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Friday lauded the speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the forum of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and raising issues of climate change being faced by Pakistan.

The prime minister had informed the world leaders about the bad impact of climate change on this region, she said this while talking to ptv.

She said that there is a dire need to strengthen national disaster management authority (NDMA), and provincial disaster management authority (PDMA), for proper tackling the issues of climate changes in future.

She stressed the need for introducing a syllabus at school, college and university level so that children and youth could adopt measures for protecting themselves and their areas in a proper manner.

In reply to a question about financial aid from foreign countries to resolve issue of climate change, she said, we must have a colossal amount to invest in NDMA and PDMA to tackle disasters in future.

The SAPM said that we will have to revisit our agriculture policies to get better growth in every season. She said, strong internal resources are vital to address all type of issues.

Meanwhile, Former Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry while talking to state television said that world leaders are well aware of the problems of Pakistan emerged after climate change. He said Pakistan should also use the forum of G 77, so that we could avail better opportunities from them.

He appreciated the PM for raising important matters at the forum of UNGA.

