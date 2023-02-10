UrduPoint.com

SAPM Malik Ahmed Stresses Dialogue On National Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

SAPM Malik Ahmed stresses dialogue on national issues

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that the political dialogue was the need of an hour on national issues, including holding elections.

Talking to a private news channel, Malik Ahmed said before the election's date announcement, all the political parties should decide on a framework to see how a non-controversial election could be held.

On terrorism, he said coordination was vital on the issue of terrorism as it was a threat to the state, which must be countered with unity.

"A unified voice and resolve are needed to solve this problem," he said.

The SAPM criticized Imran Khan and said, "there is no example of the worst abuse of political opponents in history, as happened during the reign of Imran Khan".

