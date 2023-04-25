UrduPoint.com

SAPM Malik Emphasizes Business-friendly Environment To Boost UK-Pakistan Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SAPM Malik emphasizes business-friendly environment to boost UK-Pakistan ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik met with Andrew Dalgleish, High Commissioner to the British High Commission, and Hamed Kamal, Deputy Director (Trade) Department for International Trade, to discuss measures to enhance trade and investment relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, the SAPM highlighted the prospects of creating a business-friendly environment in Pakistan to attract more investment in the country's economy.

He emphasized the need for tangible measures to facilitate foreign direct investment (FDI) from the UK, including the creation of a mechanism for prompt redressal of legitimate concerns, such as the issue of free flow of capital.

Matters related to UK Pakistani diaspora also came under discussion since UK is home to more than 1.6 million citizens of Pakistani origin therefore, their concerns need to be given due consideration.

Both sides emphasized the significance of bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK, and discussed ways to explore new avenues and markets, diversify products and services, and create jobs under the UK's Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) in the Post-Brexit scenario.

They also highlighted the potential for tariff reductions and simpler terms for Pakistan, including duty-free exports from Pakistan to the UK.

High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish expressed keen interest in harnessing Pakistan's economic potential for foreign investment in various sectors.

He acknowledged the longstanding strong economic relationship between Pakistan and the UK in many areas.

The meeting also addressed concerns of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK, with a commitment to give due consideration to their issues. Other bilateral and regional issues of importance were also discussed during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports United Kingdom Market From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Fujairah F ..

Fujairah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Fujairah Fine Arts Academy’s board of ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism again ..

Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism against threats to int’l peace

38 minutes ago
 Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for a ..

Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for achieving country’s true tax ..

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries f ..

Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries for safe evacuation of Pakistan ..

43 minutes ago
 Ministry of State for Federal National Council Aff ..

Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs earns six ISO internation ..

1 hour ago
 ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.