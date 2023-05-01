UrduPoint.com

SAPM Malik Emphasizes Importance Of Pakistan's Large, Diverse Workforce For Economic Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik on Monday highlighted the significance of Pakistan's top 10 largest labor force in the world and asserted that the country's economic future was contingent upon its employment rate.

On International Labor Day, he paid tributes to the tireless determination and hard work of countless workers, acknowledging their critical contribution to Pakistan's economic progress.

The SAPM's message serves as a reminder of the importance of honoring and supporting the hard-working individuals who power Pakistan's economy.

Jawad Sohrab Malik emphasized the need for social and economic fairness for workers in the past and stressed the importance of providing transparent access to essential benefits such as healthcare, education, and other social benefits.

The SAPM believed that labor was an essential means of expressing human dignity and creative excellence, and thus called for dignified and decent work opportunities to be made available to workers.

He suggested that providing such opportunities was the best way to pay tributes to the substantial contribution that workers made towards uplifting the country's economy in the past.

Jawad Sohrab Malik stressed upon the need to reform employment and labor policies in the past.

He believed that the skills development of the labor force could play a pivotal role in the alleviation of poverty if carefully planned and implemented in the context of available and emerging employment and income-generation opportunities.

The SAPM suggested that a comprehensive approach to skills development and employment policies was necessary for creating sustainable solutions that benefit both workers and the wider economy.

