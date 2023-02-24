UrduPoint.com

SAPM Malik Sohail Met With Victims Of BOP Scandal

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan (SAPM) Malik Sohail Khan on Friday met with the victims who were looted by the manager of Bank of Punjab (BOP) in Mithial Attock region and announced to fight their case himself

While talking to the journalists, he said that, "I will fight the case of the victims of BOP Mithial scandal myself".

He said FIA and bank officials will come to your doorstep and fulfill all legal requirements.

The people will not be left alone in this difficult time.

He consoled the victims and said that he will go to any extent to relieve their sufferings.

He said that he will raise this matter before the Federal Interior Minister and bring the main character of this scandal to justice soon.

