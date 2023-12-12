Open Menu

SAPM Malik Urges CWAs To Boost Overseas Employment Opportunities For Pakistanis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), Jawad Sohrab Malik held a pivotal meeting with the Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) stationed abroad to strategically enhance job opportunities for Pakistanis on the international stage.

Currently, there are 21 CWAs posted abroad by the Government of Pakistan, according to a press release issued here.

The Primary focus of the meeting was to evaluate and improve the progress of CWAs in identifying and exploring targeted demand for employment prospects for Pakistani nationals through engagements with foreign employers. This involved the formulation, signing and execution of Letters of Intent (LOIs) and agreements with foreign companies, critical in amplifying the export of Pakistani manpower.

The SAPM emphasized the crucial need for close collaboration between CWAs and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development, particularly in sharing information related to employment demands abroad and the necessary skills required for those jobs. This step will facilitate the design of training programs specifically tailored to the skills demanded by foreign companies, ensuring that Pakistani workers are well-equipped and aligned with global standards.

Jawad Sohrab Malik, while underscoring the significance of this initiative, highlighted its dual impact, not only in enhancing employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad but also in contributing to the economic growth of the nation.

Furthermore, he stressed the essential role of CWAs in catering to the needs and resolving issues faced by overseas Pakistanis during their stay abroad. This comprehensive approach is designed to ensure the well-being and seamless integration of Pakistani expatriates in their respective host countries.

“The Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development reiterates its commitment to spearheading initiatives that fortify global employment prospects for Pakistanis. This strategic meeting signifies a significant stride towards realizing this vision and underscores the Ministry's dedication to the welfare and prosperity of overseas Pakistanis,” remarked SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik after the meeting.

