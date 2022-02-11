UrduPoint.com

SAPM Meets CM Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 08:06 PM

SAPM meets CM Buzdar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Makhdoom Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan and Vice Chairman of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Dr Shahid Mahmood met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the government has formulated a comprehensive policy for resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis as their services for strengthening the national economy were valuable.

The CM appreciated the services of Makhdoom Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan for solving the problems of Pakistanis living abroad.

He also issued necessary guidelines to Dr Shahid Mahmood for resolving the problems of expatriates on a priority basis as Pakistanis living abroad were a national asset.

The PTI-led government has given expats the right to vote while past rulers deceived them with hollow slogans, he maintained and regretted that the opposition has shown its usual political duality by opposing this democratic right.

The CM assured that the Punjab government would ensure the protection of the rights and properties of expatriates at all costs.

