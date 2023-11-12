SAPM meets ILO delegation to promote skill workers Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (SAPM on OP&HRD), Jawad Sohrab Malik on Sunday met with an ILO delegation led by Geir Tonstol, Country Director ILO for Pakistan, to discuss various strategies for enhancing overseas employment for Pakistani migrant workers.

The delegation of ILO included; Dino Corell (Migration Specialist), Gabriel Bordado (Skills Specialist), Amish Karki (Programme Manager for GOALS Project), Saghir Bukhari (Senior Programme Officer ILO, Islamabad) and Shahzad Ahmed (Project Officer-GOALS).

The discussion centered around devising a strategy to ensure fair recruitment and secure migration, while upholding the principles of inclusive and equitable migration for dignified and decent employment, said a press release issued here.

The SAPM expressed the desire for the ILO to lead the development of a national roadmap.

This roadmap will set forth practical measures, ranging from short to long-term, aimed at enhancing people's capacities through skills development.

Furthermore, it should establish a policy framework that advocates for international accreditation, raises awareness among prospective migrant workers, and encourages private sector engagement in recognizing prior learning and integrating labour provisions into bilateral trade agreements.

ILO delegation appraised SAPM that ILO is actively collaborating with the Government of Pakistan, under the leadership of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, in ensuring safe migration practices, especially for blue-collar workers who are frequently vulnerable to exploitative working environments.

In this regard, together with the Bureau of Emigration and Protectorate offices, the ILO provides pre-departure support and awareness initiatives to both workers and public service providers for effective governance, aiming to enhance effective governance.

SAPM and ILO delegation agreed upon continuous support to each other, in ensuring the provision and securing of decent employment opportunities, in countries of destination, to the migrant work force of Pakistan.