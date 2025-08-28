SAPM Meets PBM Chief, Focuses Measures To Support Bajaur’s Underprivileged
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 07:22 PM
Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tribal Affairs and Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Mubarak Zeb Khan held meeting with Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, to discuss initiatives aimed at supporting underprivileged people of Bajaur
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tribal Affairs and Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Mubarak Zeb Khan held meeting with Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, to discuss initiatives aimed at supporting underprivileged people of Bajaur.
The meeting was held at MD PBM office, said a press release on Thursday.
During the meeting, the minister focused to further strengthen the PBM Students Scholarship Program to benefit more deserving students in bajaur.
He also urged immediate provision of sewing machines for widows and poor women, wheelchairs for persons with disabilities and support for district hospitals there.
Additionally, he called for a simplified and transparent system for financial assistance to ensure poor patients receive timely medical relief.
MD PBM assured that all possible steps would be taken for the maximum relief packages for the Bajaur.
"Sewing machines will be provided to registered women on priority, while wheelchairs also be distributed promptly to both individuals and hospitals," he added.
The minister lauded PBM’s welfare efforts and expressed gratitude to MD PBM for his commitment to public service.
Recent Stories
SAPM meets PBM chief, focuses measures to support Bajaur’s underprivileged
Commissioner directs to expedite anti-encroachment drive in city
ICT Police nab two notorious dacoits; cash, weapons seized
Ganjmandi Police arrest two brothers for torturing woman
Free Hajj balloting for industrial workers held
KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Foundation Bill
UNESCO, Pakistan join hands to boost innovation, STEM Education and AI ethics
Flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Legends on August 30
UoA DIK's Senate approves budget 2025-26 unanimously
Tennis: Muzammil, Ushna claim titles as Independence Day tournament ends
Balochistan Information Commission starts operations to uphold citizens’ right ..
Pakistan to face Afghanistan in Tri-series opener on Friday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SAPM meets PBM chief, focuses measures to support Bajaur’s underprivileged2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to expedite anti-encroachment drive in city2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab two notorious dacoits; cash, weapons seized2 minutes ago
-
Ganjmandi Police arrest two brothers for torturing woman2 minutes ago
-
Free Hajj balloting for industrial workers held6 minutes ago
-
KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Foundation Bill6 minutes ago
-
UNESCO, Pakistan join hands to boost innovation, STEM Education and AI ethics6 minutes ago
-
UoA DIK's Senate approves budget 2025-26 unanimously6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Information Commission starts operations to uphold citizens’ right to information9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt stands with people of Punjab in wake of flood disasters: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel I ..9 minutes ago
-
SC acquits accused in case pertaining to alleged molesting minor daughter9 minutes ago
-
WHO delegation visits flood affected area of Gadoon9 minutes ago