SAPM meets PBM chief, focuses measures to support Bajaur’s underprivileged

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 07:22 PM

Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tribal Affairs and Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Mubarak Zeb Khan held meeting with Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, to discuss initiatives aimed at supporting underprivileged people of Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tribal Affairs and Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Mubarak Zeb Khan held meeting with Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, to discuss initiatives aimed at supporting underprivileged people of Bajaur.

The meeting was held at MD PBM office, said a press release on Thursday.

During the meeting, the minister focused to further strengthen the PBM Students Scholarship Program to benefit more deserving students in bajaur.

He also urged immediate provision of sewing machines for widows and poor women, wheelchairs for persons with disabilities and support for district hospitals there.

Additionally, he called for a simplified and transparent system for financial assistance to ensure poor patients receive timely medical relief.

MD PBM assured that all possible steps would be taken for the maximum relief packages for the Bajaur.

"Sewing machines will be provided to registered women on priority, while wheelchairs also be distributed promptly to both individuals and hospitals," he added.

The minister lauded PBM’s welfare efforts and expressed gratitude to MD PBM for his commitment to public service.

SAPM meets PBM chief, focuses measures to support ..

